New legislation helps West Virginians transition from nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources recently announced the Take Me Home transition program is changing eligibility so more West Virginians in nursing homes can move home.

This re-authorization was signed into law in December as part of the coronavirus relief bill. Now, instead of staying at a senior home for 90 days to be eligible to transition back, the requirement is 60 days.

The program director Marcus Canaday says making the transition back can be daunting.

“Most people or many people will have lost their apartment or home in the community, they will have lost informal support in the community, “ Canaday said. “The sooner that our team can get involved in helping folks plan that transition, the better.”

The eligibility changes for the program will go into effect on April 1.

“Research has shown an enhanced quality of life. People are much more satisfied, they’re much happier living in their own homes around their family and friends and in a familiar place,” Canaday said.

He adds there is a push across the country to make initiatives like this a permanent one.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.