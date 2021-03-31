Advertisement

Nonprofit asking for donations of old sneakers across central Virginia

HOWS is collecting old sneakers in partnership with GotSneakers
HOWS is collecting old sneakers in partnership with GotSneakers(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With donation locations now at places all around central Virginia, Houses of Wood and Straw (HOWS) is asking for sneakers, in any condition, to be donated instead of thrown in the trash.

The nonprofit has partnered with GotSneakers USA to collect your old shoes.

Donated sneakers will be broken down and reused, and HOWS receives money for each pair.

Drop off bins are located at Crate and Marrow in the Shops at Stonefield, Orange Theory on Barracks Road, Local Eats in Palmyra, the Old Dominion Animal Hospital in Crozet, and the ACAC in downtown Charlottesville.

“This fundraiser is going to go towards all of the supplies that we need for the fence or the wooden dog houses,” HOWS Promotional Coordinator Janine Kaestner said. “With flea and tick season coming up, we’re going to be spending a lot of money on flea and tick medication.”

The collection sites are up and running now, and will continue, at least, through the month of April.

