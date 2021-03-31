Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: David Beck

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - David Beck’s mentality as a runner, along with his talent, is what makes him stand out.

“When I’m running, I just like to push away all my other thoughts and focus on really what’s in front of me and just give it all that I’ve got,” Beck said.

The Harrisonburg senior is a four-year member of the Blue Streaks’ indoor and outdoor track and cross country teams.

In the 2019-20 season, David won the region and state championship in the 1000 meter run. He was also a member of the men’s 4 by 800 relay team that won the Region 5D Championship, while setting a new Harrisonburg High School record.

“Running has taught me how to be devoted to stuff that I love,” Beck said.

His sense of devotion goes further than just the craft of running, but also to the people around him.

“He just cares about others,” Harrisonburg indoor and outdoor track coach Jerry Hertzler said. “He’s been extremely successful and yet also continues to be humble and I think that personality trait draws people to him.”

That’s the case out on the track and in the classroom.

“Whatever he’s doing, he’s going to give his all to whatever the object is at hand, so if that’s running the fastest that he can around a track or showing up for some stoichiometry problems, he wants to do the best at whatever he’s working on,” Harrisonburg science teacher Erich Sneller said.

David’s overall mindset, work-ethic and talent has led him to an opportunity at Virginia Tech to continue running at the next level.

“I love the program that they have, the mentality, the community there,” Beck said. “It feels like home. It feels like a family.”

“I believe that he will be very successful at the college level,” Hertzler said. “He knows how to train. He knows how to work hard and his head is on straight. I expect great things from him down at VT.”

His high school accomplishments will surely lead David to success in Blacksburg, but his legacy as a Blue Streak will always be strong.

“He’s matured over the last four years and just become the top notch runner that he is today,” Hertzler said. “That’s been a lot of fun to watch and be a part of.”

Beck plans to study neuroscience at Virginia Tech next year.

