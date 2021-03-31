Advertisement

Some local jails begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates

MRRJ dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.
MRRJ dealing with COVID-19 outbreak.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Some local jails are beginning to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their inmates.

Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) says visitation will not be available at the facility on Monday, April 5, as a vaccine clinic is held for inmates who wish to receive the vaccine.

There is no word yet on how many vaccine doses will be delivered, or which vaccine it will be. MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery Newton says there are 768 inmates at the facility as of Wednesday afternoon, March 31.

At Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, Rockingham Co. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says some inmates have already been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Hutcheson says the jail received enough doses for each inmate. On Friday, March 26, each inmate was asked if they wanted to receive a vaccine. Hutcheson says 155 inmates said yes.

On Monday, Hutcheson says 101 inmates were vaccinated. He says some inmates had changed their minds about receiving their vaccines over the weekend.

Hutcheson also says the jail has already planned for the second shots to be administered.

