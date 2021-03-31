Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County

VDOT reports the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 207 near the Greenville exit.
VDOT 511virginia.org
VDOT 511virginia.org(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities are responding to a tractor trailer crash along I-81 North in Augusta County.

VDOT reports the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 207 near the Greenville exit.

Traffic is moving in the area but motorists can expect delays.

You can find the latest updates at 511virginia.org.

Most Read

A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP confirm one fatality in vehicle crash on I-64
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
File image
ACSO seeking public’s assistance with locating wanted person
Shifflett said if anything she hopes to bring more awareness to kidney disease and those who...
Dynamic Aviation employee in need of living kidney donor
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident

Latest News

American Red Cross
Virginia Red Cross in critical need of blood donations and volunteers
COURT 3/31 - clipped version
Virginia Red Cross in critical need of blood donations and volunteers
Local College Baseball: EMU defeats Washington & Lee (3/30/21)
Local College Baseball: EMU defeats Washington & Lee (3/30/21)
VHSL Football: Harrisonburg defeats Broadway, 21-14 (3/30/21)
VHSL Football: Harrisonburg defeats Broadway, 21-14 (3/30/21)