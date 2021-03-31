Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
VDOT reports the north right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 207 near the Greenville exit.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities are responding to a tractor trailer crash along I-81 North in Augusta County.
Traffic is moving in the area but motorists can expect delays.
You can find the latest updates at 511virginia.org.