Two years after Southview apartment fire, a miracle-dog and his owner reflect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two years ago this week, a five-alarm fire at the Southview Apartments displaced 43 students from James Madison University.

Out of the tragic event came a miracle for Kayla Blake, a resident living on the third floor of the apartment building at the time of the fire.

After believing she had lost everything in her apartment, including her dog Rebel, who was inside at the time of the fire, crews were able to find her four-legged friend under a burnt desk.

Now, the burnt shell of the building has been replaced with a whole new unit — a spot the now graduated Duke says she visits from time to time to reflect on.

“Some days it feels like it was super recent, other days it does feel like it was three, four, five years ago,” Blake said. “For me, [visiting the area] was kind of a way to process and say, you know, this was a part of my life and now we’re past it, just like the building’s brand new. I’ve started in a new place.”

In a new home, of course, Rebel is still with Blake, filled with as much energy as ever. Having visited the veterinarian last week, Blake said Rebel is as healthy as a five-year-old dog can be.

“He’s totally healthy. No long-term damage or anything effects wise from the fire and smoke, which is awesome,” Blake said.

The burn on Rebel’s nose was the only mark left on him after the fire, but the mark is now gone, and so is the smell of smoke on his fur.

“On wet days, you could smell it,” Blake said. “So instead of wet dog smell, you would get smoky dog smell.”

Blake said while she has replaced as much as she could from the fire, her and Rebel both deal with trauma from the experience. She said oftentimes, she has a hard time being away from her home in fear something may happen.

She also said Rebel gets worried when he is by himself.

“You know, if he hears loud noises or different alarm-like sounds, he definitely reacts differently than he would before the fire,” Blake said.

Now in a different chapter of her life, Blake said Rebel and her are creating new memories on this journey of recovery and will often look back at the video of the day Rebel was found in the rubble.

“If I’m struggling that day or something specific to the fire, you know, it is something that’s kind of just a processing thing,” Blake said.

Blake adopted Rebel five years ago from the Richmond Animal League. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

