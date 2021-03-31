VDOT plans new auxiliary lane along southbound I-81 near Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is planning a new auxiliary lane along southbound I-81 in Augusta County near Staunton, the department says in a press release.

The project also includes the replacement of the Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81. The auxiliary lane will be located between the junction of westbound I-64 at exit 221, and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) at exit 220.

VDOT says the 0.2-mile auxiliary lane will enhance safety and reduce congestion on southbound I-81 by allowing drivers additional time to speed up or slow down when merging on or off the interstate.

The $14.3 million project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.

