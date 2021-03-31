Advertisement

WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 6

High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 30

Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14

Thursday, April 1

Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby

Waynesboro at Broadway

Stuarts Draft at Riverheads

Luray at Page County

Stonewall Jackson at Strasburg

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap

Staunton at Wilson Memorial

Friday, April 2

Harrisonburg at Spotswood

To see where teams stand in the latest VHSL Playoff Rankings, click here.

