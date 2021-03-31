WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 6
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Tuesday, March 30
Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14
Thursday, April 1
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
Waynesboro at Broadway
Stuarts Draft at Riverheads
Luray at Page County
Stonewall Jackson at Strasburg
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap
Staunton at Wilson Memorial
Friday, April 2
Harrisonburg at Spotswood
