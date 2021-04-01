After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After spending more than 50 days in the hospital, Valley baseball player TR Williams and his dad returned home to Page County on Thursday afternoon.

Since February, TR Williams had been at UVA Medical, and later Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) in Norfolk, after being diagnosed with Guillan-Barre syndrome.

The illness caused TR to be paralyzed and was unable to speak or move for weeks. But like the fighter TR is out on the ball field, he continued to fight and make progress last month on his recovery.

From just being able to open his eyes and move his hands a few weeks ago, TR has progressed to the point where he can walk again and throw a baseball with his glove on.

TR was discharged Thursday morning from CHKD and was escorted by first responders once the family reached the town of Elkton. Signs of encouragement for TR were displayed throughout the county, and community members gathered on sidewalks to welcome TR back.

TR said it’s the support from the community he believes helped him get to the milestone he is at now.

“Everyone sending me cards and prayers on Facebook, I love it all and I want to say thank you to everyone that did that,” TR said. “It really means a lot to me, y’all pushed me. Also, I’d like to thank my dad for being with me all 54 days, not leaving me at all. He really pushed me as well and gave me that drive to get better.”

Tim Williams, TR’s father, said TR will continue to go to physical therapy five days a week, and hopes to see his son back out on the field soon.

When WHSV interviewed Tim Williams back in February when the community first learned about the illness TR was fighting, he said he just wanted his son to live. Now, he is mesmerized by the progress TR has made.

“You know, UVA was great. King’s Daughters Children’s Hospital down here is awesome. With the help they’ve had, and with his determination and his drive he’s got, it all came together and I’m just tickled to death about it,” Tim Williams said.

Before TR pulled into his driveway on Thursday, he was greeted by the Page County High School baseball team, family members and old teammates from when he was younger.

WHSV would like to thank Wendy Hilliards Williams for her help in keeping us updating with the progress TR has made over the last several weeks.

A month ago TR Williams couldn't speak or move his arms. 53 days later he is walking and throwing a ball around in Norfolk. A remarkable recovery he is still working hard on!

