April not fooling around with snow and cold

(WHSV) - April is starting on a cold and wintry note for some with snow in the northeast and the Deep South under freeze warnings.

Vermont was one area that saw some snow Thursday but according to most residents this commonly happens but are not happy about it. Below is a photo from today south of Burlington, Vermont.

Snow in South Burlington. (WCAX)

Lake effect snow also impacted the Cleveland area as numerous accidents were reported. Lake effect snow bands rapidly changed visibility and road conditions.

Heavy snow and multiple accidents reported on I-480 both ways between Clague and the Airport. #cleveland #traffic #snow pic.twitter.com/mAFs0Wp8MG — TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) April 1, 2021

Opening Day for major league baseball was on Thursday and in Detroit, the snowflakes were flying as the Detroit Tigers took on the Cleveland Indians. The first home run of the 2021 season came when snow was coming down!

Petition to put this in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/bKrBSgwrd5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 1, 2021

Freeze watches (light blue) and warnings (purple) stretch all across the Deep South and Ohio Valley.

Freeze Warnings are shaded in purple (WHSV)

Even locally, the Allegheny Mountains seeing some snow. Below is a photo from US-33 heading over North Mountain Thursday afternoon.

Snow on the ground in the higher elevations of our viewing area. (Pendleton County Commission)

Shenandoah National Park also receiving some snow today. Snowfall reports in our region range from half an inch to an inch in our mountain areas.

Light snow accumulation at Shenandoah National Park in the Big Meadows Area (WHSV)

