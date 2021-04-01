Advertisement

Augusta Health provides vaccine clinic update

People are observed after their second dose of the vaccine at an Augusta Health COVID-19...
People are observed after their second dose of the vaccine at an Augusta Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic.(Credit WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health provided an update for its ongoing vaccination clinics on Wednesday, March 31.

In the update, the hospital says as of Tuesday, March 30, 47,168 vaccine doses have been administered at Augusta Health. 21,492 residents of the Central Shenandoah Health District have been fully vaccinated at Augusta Health clinics.

All Augusta Health clinics require appointments, which can be made by clicking here. Augusta Health is currently vaccinating residents of the Central Shenandoah Health District who are 16-64 years of age with chronic health conditions, 65 years of age and older, healthcare workers and all essential workers.

Augusta Health reminds residents as criteria expands to minor children under the age of 18, be aware the only vaccine approved for those under the age of 18 is the Pfizer vaccine. Those who are in that age group cannot be vaccinated at non-Pfizer clinics.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the time of vaccination for those under the age of 18.

The hospital is also still accepting volunteers. If you are interested, you can email CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com.

To read the full vaccine clinic update, click here.

