Black Dog Bikes pushes through struggles of a national bike shortage

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — When everything shut down at the start of the pandemic last year, more people were looking to get outside and on a bike.

“At the same time a lot of factories were getting shut down because of COVID exposure, which increased the demand and the supply was going down, so there has been quite a shortage,” owner of Black Dog Bikes in Staunton, James Burris said.

The bike shop sold through almost every bike they had last year, so Black Dog Bikes did what they could to keep the shop floor from being empty.

“We ordered way more bikes than we normally do, so we have way deeper backorders and deeper orders than we normally would,” Burris said. “We did orders with a lot of companies that we don’t usually do that many orders with. so we were getting bikes with smaller, different companies, but then we also increased our orders with the companies we usually do business with.”

Because of that, Black Dog Bikes is getting quite a few bikes in. They are just not coming in as quickly because manufacturers are so backed up.

“We’ll order 100 bikes and two will come in at first and then two the next week. They’re coming in slowly,” Burris said.

And even a year later with demand staying steady, Black Dog Bikes is continuing to keep a deep log of backorders to keep inventory rolling through, especially as the warmer weather moves in.

“So many more people got into cycling and more outdoor recreation last year, I think it’s only going to increase as more people get into it. Their friends and families will want bikes as well,” Burris said.

The bike industry may still be experiencing back-ups even into next spring, but Burris said if you are looking for a bike, you can check out their current inventory and even pre-order something that is on the way.

“Bikes that we know that are coming in the pipeline, we are taking deposits for so that we will have them saved for people,” Burris said.

And if you do already have a bike, Black Dog Bikes encourages you to stop by for your annual tune-up.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.