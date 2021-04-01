Advertisement

Capitol Police watchdog issues scathing report on Capitol riot

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Inspector General for the United States Capitol Police has issued a scathing preliminary report about how the department handled the Capitol riot earlier this year.

The IG found the department failed to send out intelligence from as early as Dec 30, suggesting Jan. 6 protesters may have been inclined to become violent.

The report also states police weren’t prepared for demonstrations planned for that date.

The department was criticized in the report for failing to pass along a memo from the FBI’s Norfolk office that warned about potential violence.

The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Nearly 140 law enforcement officers were also injured.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
VDOT 511virginia.org
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction in Chauvin trial testimony
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting