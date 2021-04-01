Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 1C on Friday

Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Beginning on Friday, April 2, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will expand COVID-19 eligibility to include individuals in Phase 1C.

This includes essential workers, such as those working in the following industries:

  • Energy
  • Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)
  • Housing and Construction
  • Food Service
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff
  • Finance
  • Information Technology & Communication
  • Media
  • Legal Services
  • Public Safety (engineers)
  • Other Public Health Workers
  • Barbers, Stylists, Hairdressers

For more information on Phase 1C and the individuals included, click here.

The Central Shenandoah Health District urges all essential workers in Phase 1C to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting the vaccinate.virginia.gov website or calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Anyone who has not already pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine and is eligible for the vaccine in Phases 1A and 1B should also do so.

The decision to move to Phase 1C comes as Virginia continues to see vaccine supplies increase, officials with the Central Shenandoah Health District say.

The health district will continue to prioritize vaccinations for communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those who are most vulnerable to severe illness in Phases 1A and 1B.

You can learn more about the vaccine on VDH’s website and the CDC’s website.

