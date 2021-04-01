Advertisement

Farmers throughout Va. announce planting intentions

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Farmers throughout the Commonwealth have announced their intentions to plant hundreds of thousands of acres of crops.

Per a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the following crops are intended to be planted:

  • Farmers in Virginia intend to plant 510,000 acres of corn, 50,000 lower than 2020.
  • Soybean acreage in Virginia is expected to total 560,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from the previous year.
  • Upland cotton acreage to be planted in Virginia is forecast at 70,000, down 10,000 acres from 2020.
  • Peanut acreage in Virginia is expected to total 27,000 acres, down 1,000 acres from the previous year.
  • Flue-cured tobacco growers in Virginia intend to set 12,000 acres, unchanged acres from 2020.
  • Producers intend to set 250 acres of dark-fired tobacco in Virginia, unchanged acres from the previous year.
  • Barley seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2020 totaled 30,000 acres, down 1,000 acres from previous year.
  • Winter wheat seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2020 totaled 220,000 acres, unchanged acres from previous year.
  • Farmers in the state intend to harvest 1.08 million acres of all hay, down 60,000 from 2020.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

