Farmers throughout Va. announce planting intentions

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Farmers throughout the Commonwealth have announced their intentions to plant hundreds of thousands of acres of crops.

Per a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the following crops are intended to be planted:

Farmers in Virginia intend to plant 510,000 acres of corn, 50,000 lower than 2020.

Soybean acreage in Virginia is expected to total 560,000 acres, down 10,000 acres from the previous year.

Upland cotton acreage to be planted in Virginia is forecast at 70,000, down 10,000 acres from 2020.

Peanut acreage in Virginia is expected to total 27,000 acres, down 1,000 acres from the previous year.

Flue-cured tobacco growers in Virginia intend to set 12,000 acres, unchanged acres from 2020.

Producers intend to set 250 acres of dark-fired tobacco in Virginia, unchanged acres from the previous year.

Barley seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2020 totaled 30,000 acres, down 1,000 acres from previous year.

Winter wheat seeded by Virginia farmers in the fall of 2020 totaled 220,000 acres, unchanged acres from previous year.

Farmers in the state intend to harvest 1.08 million acres of all hay, down 60,000 from 2020.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.