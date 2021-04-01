Flooding causes issues in Alabama Wednesday

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains caused serious flooding issues across Alabama Wednesday. In Walker County, northwest of Birmingham, several roads were under water. One road washed away and collapsed.

Law enforcement and first responders were very busy Wednesday morning. Heavy rains put a lot of roads out of commission.

One young man trying to get somewhere is lucky. His vehicle looks totaled, but he walked away. It happened down Windham Loop Road in north Walker County. A car is lodged in the bottom of a hole that developed as waters washed away the roadway.

“I couldn’t believe a car was in this wash. The road came apart. The boy was very, very lucky to walk away from it,” Daynell Anderson said. Anderson lived near the roadway.

The driver told WBRC he was rushing to get somewhere. He did go around closed road signs. He didn’t see the hole until the last moment.

“It was terrible. Everything is flooded out here. I can’t believe how much,” Anderson said.

Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy TJ Armstrong said the heavy rains caused a lot of problems.

“Carbon Hill, the Nauvoo areas up around Smith Lake. Smith Lake is up more than I have ever seen in my life. I know backs up the creeks and small waterways. So we got flooding going across Creeks are up in the waterways. We got a lot of flooding going on right now across Walker County roads right now. Even though the rain has stopped. Flooding is going to come down and we are going to be experiencing that for a while,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong was not aware of any evacuations at Smith Lake, but some residents may not be able to get home or out of their home.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.