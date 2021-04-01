Advertisement

Florida troopers help deliver baby on the side of the road

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - A traffic stop led to a roadside baby delivery in Florida.

It started Tuesday with two highway patrol troopers pulling over a speeding SUV. The driver told them his wife was having a baby and her contractions were about five minutes apart.

The trooper got her out of the SUV and onto a blanket on a grassy area on the side of the road as they waited for paramedics to arrive.

However, things escalated quickly, and the baby girl wasn’t going to wait on an ambulance to enter the world.

One trooper saw the baby coming and checked on her condition. The father caught the baby and handed her to a trooper, who patted her back to help clear her lungs.

They then took the mom and newborn to a hospital as the dad and big sister followed behind.

Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and dad did not get ticketed.

