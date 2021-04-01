Gov. Northam: Virginia to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says all Virginians 16 and older will be eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting April 18.

The governor’s office made the announcement Thursday, April 1.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” Northam said. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”

Officials say more than 3.7 million doses of vaccine have so far been administered in Virginia. More than one-in-three adults have received at least one dose, and one-in-five Virginians are fully vaccinated.

Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts have already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c after providing appointments to everyone eligible in Phases 1a or 1b on the pre-registration list.

Beginning Sunday, April 4, districts that have invited everyone pre-registered in Phase 1c may invite members of the general public who have pre-registered. Those at highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.

