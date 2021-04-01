Harrisonburg councilwoman appointed to National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Councilwoman Laura Dent has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee.

Dent was appointed for a one-year term and will provide strategic guidance for the National League of Cities’ federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to advocate for environmentally sustainable policies at the local and national levels,” says Councilwoman Dent in a press release from the National League of Cities.

For more information on the committee, click here.

