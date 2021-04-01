Advertisement

Harrisonburg councilwoman appointed to National League of Cities’ Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

Harrisonburg Councilwoman Laura Dent has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021...
Harrisonburg Councilwoman Laura Dent has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee.(Harrisonburg City Manager's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Councilwoman Laura Dent has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee.

Dent was appointed for a one-year term and will provide strategic guidance for the National League of Cities’ federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to advocate for environmentally sustainable policies at the local and national levels,” says Councilwoman Dent in a press release from the National League of Cities.

For more information on the committee, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
VDOT 511virginia.org
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, city workers drape a tarp over a statue of...
High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues
Gov. Northam: Virginia to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,825 on Thursday
Farmers throughout Va. announce planting intentions