Harrisonburg Farmers Market prepares for Tuesday market, spring hours

Beginning April 3, Saturday markets will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday markets will begin on April 6, also from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spring is finally here, and as we turn the page to April, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market will begin its regular spring market schedule.

Beginning April 3, Saturday markets will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and Tuesday markets will begin on April 6, also from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Market Manager Halee Jones said customers can expect to see some new vendors that joined the market team this winter, like Mill Song Bakery, Rachel Jane’s Jam and Berries, and Send Noods Noodle Company.

“We’re super excited,” Jones said. “We know that everyone felt cooped up, so we’re happy to have a place where people can get outside, see some community members, and get some local goods.”

Customers can still expect COVID-19 precautions when strolling around Turner Pavilion. Jones said vendors are sanitizing frequently, hand sanitizer is available at every booth, and masks are available if you forget one.

“We’ll be welcoming back live music this spring and summer, as well. This Saturday we will have Jeremiah Brinkley performing and this year we will also be having a tomato fest, but that date is to be determined,” Jones said.

For more information on the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, click here. You can also see updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

