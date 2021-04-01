Harrisonburg OBGYN sees high interest in COVID-19 vaccine from pregnant patients

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recent studies from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology show the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant and nursing people.

After looking at 131 women who had received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, 115 of them were pregnant or lactating, researchers found they had about the same vaccine-induced antibody levels as non-pregnant people. They also passed on protective antibodies to their newborns.

The study authors say additional research is needed to understand how long those antibodies will last.

In the Valley, Dr. Len Ammodt, with Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare, said he was expecting more resistance, but a “vast majority” of his patients want to get vaccinated or already told him they received their shot.

The severe risks of getting COVID-19 exceed the risks of getting the vaccine, he says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say the overall risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is low, but pregnant people are at an increased risk when compared to non-pregnant people.

The CDC says risks include intensive care admission, mechanical ventilation, or death, and pregnant people might be at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, like preterm birth.

After reviewing vaccines on the market, Ammodt said the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology suggested members encourage patients to get the vaccine and said COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who choose to be vaccinated.

Aamodt said only in rare circumstances would he advise an expecting mother not to get the shot, like if she has a contraindication to the vaccine or if she contracted the coronavirus within the last 90 days. He said he would not suggest it within the first trimester, too.

“That’s the time when the baby’s organ systems are forming and the time when the baby is most susceptible to birth defects,” Aamodt said. “After 13 weeks, the baby’s organ systems are formed and just need to grow, so any drug, medication, or vaccine given after 13 weeks is not likely to cause any birth defects.”

While there is limited data on the safety of vaccines in pregnant bodies, the CDC says it is unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant.

If you are pregnant and have received a COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC encourages you to enroll in v-safe, a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after vaccination to gather information on the health of pregnant people after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 Vaccines for People who Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding, click here.

