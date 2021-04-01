Advertisement

High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, city workers drape a tarp over a statue of...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, city workers drape a tarp over a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation park in Charlottesville, Va., intended to symbolize the city's mourning for Heather Heyer who was killed while protesting a white nationalist rally earlier in the month. On Thursday, April 1, 2021, Virginia's highest court ruled that the city of Charlottesville can take down this and another statue of a Confederate general. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Matthew Barakat, Michael Kunzelman and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s highest court has ruled that the city of Charlottesville can take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee that became the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Circuit Court decision in favor of a group of residents who sued to block the city from taking down the Lee statue and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

Charlottesville’s city council had voted to remove both.

