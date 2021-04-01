Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
VDOT 511virginia.org
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

School bus video shows a deer crashing through the windshield.
Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
evening weather forecast
Evening Weather Forecast 4/1/2021
After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams
After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams