Mary Baldwin University holds a event in support of AAPI community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Students, faculty and community members gathered in Rose Terrace on the campus of Mary Baldwin University for a “Time of Reflection” following the recent attacks on the Asian-American community.

Combining music, cries for justice and support, the MBU community aimed to bring awareness to the hate crimes and racist attacks on Asian-Americans before and during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also took time to honor the victims in the recent Atlanta shooting that took the lives of six Asian women.

Shally Pham, a second-year MBU student from Virginia Beach, read each of their names.

“Xiaojie Tan, 49. The Thursday after the shooting would have been her 50th birthday. She is survived by your daughter that she is so proud of. We love you. We miss you. We honor you,” Pham said while fighting back tears.

Pham praised the crowd for showing up to the event but said there is a need for real change.

”What are you going to actively do in your life to stand up against anti-Asian hate? What are you actively going to do in your life to disrupt and dismantle white supremacy? Will you be a passive ally or will you be an engaged accomplice?” Pham asked the crowd.

Pham said change starts with looking within and addressing biases.

“This has brought up a whole lot of internalized racism I have had to deal with, fight with, come to terms with and unlearn. I think that is what is happening for our population, just a mass unlearning of things we grew up believing but are not necessarily true,” Pham added.

The event ended with members of the crowd laying flowers and playing music to honor the victims of the Atlanta Spa Shootings. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Wednesday night, by members of the MBU community.

