Monongahela National Forest plans prescribed burn in Big Mountain Project area

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) — The Monongahela National Forest is planning a prescribed burn in the Big Mountian Project area, southwest of Cherry Grove, this spring when weather permits.

The purpose of the burn is to re-establish fire’s natural role in the forest ecosystem, officials with the national forest say. The prescribed burn can also improve forest health and wildlife habitat and reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfires.

The burn area will be closed to the public on the day of the burn and may be closed for several days for safety. Signs will be posted on nearby roads before and during burning.

Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke for several days.

When burning begins, information and maps will be available here.

