Advertisement

New Affordable Care Act subsidies available

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package...
The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Enrollees of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) and those looking for coverage can start accessing new premium subsidies on the federal exchange beginning Thursday.

The health insurance subsidies are funded by the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package President Joe Biden signed into law in early March.

The relief package made two changes to subsidies to address long-standing complaints that Obamacare plans are not affordable for many people, especially the middle class.

Enrollees will now pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income toward coverage, down from nearly 10 percent, and lower-income policyholders will get subsidies that eliminate their premiums completely.

The unemployed will have to wait longer to enroll in zero-premium plans, as this type of subsidy doesn’t currently exist and will take longer to set up.

Residents of the 36 states that enroll through healthcare.gov will see the larger subsidies when they go to the site starting Thursday.

States that run their own exchanges are aiming for a similar timeline, but implementation dates could vary.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
VDOT 511virginia.org
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 684,000 the week...
US jobless claims rise to 719K as coronavirus still forces layoffs
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Officer video played during Chauvin trial shows Floyd struggle, then takedown
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial continues
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations