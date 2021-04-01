No. 23 JMU rallies in second half for win at Liberty

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 23 James Madison women’s lacrosse team defeated Liberty, 8-5, Thursday afternoon in Lynchburg.

The Dukes trailed 4-2 at halftime but outscored the Flames, 6-1, in the second half. Isabella Peterson and Daria Lucchesi each scored a pair of goals for James Madison while Kacey Knobloch notched two assists in the victory.

JMU improves to 5-3 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to play Hofstra on Saturday, April 10 in a non-conference game in Sparks, Maryland.

