Northam proclaims April is Alcohol Awareness Month in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV/Va. ABC Press Release) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has proclaimed April as Alcohol Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

The American Medical Association found that over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 14 percent increase in alcohol consumption from 2019 to 2020, according to a press release from the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC).

Throughout the month of April, Virginia ABC will share information, programs and resources to bring awareness to alcohol misuse.

These resources will be available to individuals as young as elementary school students through prevention efforts and community partnerships, which will also help to combat underage drinking.

According to Virginia ABC, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence has recognized April as Alcohol Awareness Month.

To learn more about Alcohol Awareness Month and to access Virginia ABC’s resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.