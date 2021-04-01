Pacaya Volcano lava causes wildfires in Guatemala

Palin, Guatemala - Lava from Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano is causing wildfires.

On Wednesday, Guatemala’s Vulcanology Agency said Pacaya has been spewing ash and gas columns that rise up to nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.

Pray for Guatemala! This week Volcano Pacaya has experienced increased activity, covering neighboring cities in ash, even closing the airport. pic.twitter.com/kFKmNOO0AG — Servants (@Servants_Inc) March 27, 2021

The agency also said the volcano has been emitting regular lava flow.

VIDEO: Lava flows from the erupting Pacaya Volcano in San Vicente Pacaya, some 25 kilometers to the south of the capital Guatemala City pic.twitter.com/BDFLWRvUHM — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 27, 2021

Guatemala's Pacaya volcano continues erupting after 50 days https://t.co/6mH2XLT2MU pic.twitter.com/f1Xq5RUxxK — CNA (@ChannelNewsAsia) March 26, 2021

A statement from the agency says lava spread for almost two miles around the volcano, causing wildfires in the vicinity.

Pacaya is located about 30 miles south of Guatemala City.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.