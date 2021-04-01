Advertisement

Pacaya Volcano lava causes wildfires in Guatemala

By INSIVUMEH
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Palin, Guatemala - Lava from Guatemala’s Pacaya Volcano is causing wildfires.

On Wednesday, Guatemala’s Vulcanology Agency said Pacaya has been spewing ash and gas columns that rise up to nearly 10,000 feet above sea level.

The agency also said the volcano has been emitting regular lava flow.

A statement from the agency says lava spread for almost two miles around the volcano, causing wildfires in the vicinity.

Pacaya is located about 30 miles south of Guatemala City.

