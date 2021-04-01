Pfizer vaccine effective 6 months later, companies say

(Gray News) - The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose, the companies said in a news release on Thursday.

Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

In addition, the vaccine was found to be highly effective in South Africa, where a contagious variant is widespread.

Updated topline analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of #COVID19 from the landmark Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine study showed high efficacy and favorable safety profile of the vaccine. — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) April 1, 2021

In a study of 800 participants in South Africa, nine people got COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

“The high vaccine efficacy observed through up to six months following a second dose and against the variant prevalent in South Africa provides further confidence in our vaccine’s overall effectiveness,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to offer their data for scientific review in the near future.

