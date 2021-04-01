Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Fire and Rescue looking to help those 65 and older get a COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — As the Commonwealth’s vaccination process moves forward, the Central Shenandoah Health District says it wants to provide a vaccine to anyone in a high-risk group who wants one, but hasn’t been able to get one.

And the Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue wants to help.

Individuals 65 years old and older who have not received an invitation or opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can call the Valley Program for Aging Services at 540-615-5341.

By calling, the Fire and Rescue says you can get on the sign-up list for a vaccine. The Fire and Rescue also says it does not matter if you have been preregistered with the Central Shenandoah Health District to sign up for the Valley Program for Aging Services.

If you have any questions, you can call the Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Office at 540-564-3175.

