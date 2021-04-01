Two JMU football games postponed, Dukes searching for opponents

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within opposing programs.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday JMU’s road game at Richmond scheduled for Saturday, April 3 and home game against Elon on Saturday, April 10 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Spiders and Phoenix. JMU has already had a pair of home games this season postponed due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Dukes’ program.

A JMU spokesperson told WHSV the Dukes are actively looking to find opponents for Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17. It is too late to schedule a game for Saturday, April 3, according to the spokesperson. Games could be scheduled against CAA teams or non-conference opponents.

James Madison is 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) during the 2021 spring season and currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The Dukes are coming off a 38-10 victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.

