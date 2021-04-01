Advertisement

Two JMU football games postponed, Dukes searching for opponents

The James Madison football team’s next two games have been postponed.
The James Madison football team’s next two games have been postponed.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team’s next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within opposing programs.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday JMU’s road game at Richmond scheduled for Saturday, April 3 and home game against Elon on Saturday, April 10 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Spiders and Phoenix. JMU has already had a pair of home games this season postponed due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the Dukes’ program.

A JMU spokesperson told WHSV the Dukes are actively looking to find opponents for Saturday, April 10 and Saturday, April 17. It is too late to schedule a game for Saturday, April 3, according to the spokesperson. Games could be scheduled against CAA teams or non-conference opponents.

James Madison is 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) during the 2021 spring season and currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The Dukes are coming off a 38-10 victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news...
Virginia governor seeks to accelerate marijuana legalization
The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
IRS projects when Social Security recipients will receive stimulus payments
VDOT 511virginia.org
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 in Augusta County
A vehicle crash on I-64 at mile marker 87.6 in Augusta County has caused delays and lane...
UPDATE: VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

VHSL Volleyball: Fort Defiance defeats Riverheads, 3-2 (3/31/21)
VHSL Volleyball: Fort Defiance defeats Riverheads, 3-2 (3/31/21)
Byington makes immediate impact on JMU men's basketball program
Byington makes immediate impact on JMU men's basketball program
Pepsi Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Halie Mast
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Halie Mast
The James Madison women’s swimming & diving team claimed its fourth straight CAA title...
JMU women’s swimming & diving claims fourth straight CAA title