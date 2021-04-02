Advertisement

2 dead, 1 hurt in apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - A woman and a nine-month-old infant are dead and a child is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield.

On April 1, after 6:30 p.m., the Moorefield Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at a home along the 500 block of Winchester Avenue.

Investigators said three gunshot victims were found in the home.

Moorefield Police say during the investigation, they identified Brandi Baker, 32, of Moorefield and a 9-month-old infant had died from injuries from gunshot wounds.

Baker and the infant were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardy County Medical Examiner, according to police.

A second child inside the home also suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Morgantown Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said initial observations at the scene indicate Baker, the mother of the children, inflicted the gunshot wounds and took her own life.

This incident remains under investigation by the Moorefield Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

