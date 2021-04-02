Alcohol Awareness Month: Treatment specialist notes increase in addictions over the last year

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - April is Alcohol Awareness Month in Virginia.

“The authority welcomes the opportunity to highlight its work to address the dangers associated with the misuse of alcohol and build the capacity of communities throughout Virginia to encourage a responsible approach when it comes to consumption of alcoholic beverages,” Authority Chief Executive Officer of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control, Travis Hill said in a press release.

Amanda Stowe is a treatment specialist for Delphi Behavioral Health Group. She says the first step to fighting an addiction is to start with reach out to someone for help.

“Start with telling your family so they can help you look for treatment,” Stowe said.

Stowe says addiction is stigmatized and the recognition during the month of April, can give people more resources.

During the pandemic, Stowe says there have been spikes in alcohol addictions during the pandemic and in the Valley.

“It can affect anyone,” Stowe said. “They usually turn to alcohol first. The thing about alcohol, it is the gateway drug. It is huge.”

The American Medical Association found that people were consuming 14 percent more alcohol from 2019 -2020.

“I’ve been on both sides of the situation and I think that it is one step at a time. From the very beginning, you know you need help so let’s start with one thing. If you need detox let’s get you into detox. I can just tell them about the program and answer all questions because there is usually a lot of questions,” Stowe explained.

To find more information about Alcohol Awareness Month, click here. To find resources for alcohol addiction, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.