Augusta County School Board approves calendar for 2021-2022 school year to include 5-day weeks

The Augusta County School Board voted to approve the 2021-2022 school year calendar Thursday night.

The new school year is set to begin Aug. 10 and end on May 25. The plan now is for students to return to the classroom five days a week, which has been the goal for the past year.

“With the vaccinations of our staff and the lower ratios that are going on right now as far as COVID, we feel it’s time to move on and do our preps and be ready for that,” School Board Chair, John Ward, said. “I just think that we need that schedule. At this point we need to get back into a full-time education to catch up with what the pandemic has done to us.”

There may still be the option for virtual learning, but that is still in the planning stages as administration waits to get more guidance from the Department of Education.

“We are still in the development stages of that, but that will probably be an option that we have to prep for because we don’t know what happens between now and August, so we need to be prepared for whatever comes up,” Ward said.

The approved calendar does not include set days for parent-teacher conferences. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bond noted teachers should communicate with families as needed rather than waiting for a specific day.

“There are a lot avenues that we now have, whether it be in person or through electronic means that parents and teachers can communicate on a constant basis, and so, we’re encouraging that. We’re encouraging our teachers to work with individual parents as needed,” Bond said.

Augusta County Schools are still planning to welcome students back into the classroom four days a week starting April 15.

As of the beginning of the month, around 80 percent of students are planning to return for in-person instruction four days a week. And that includes some students who will be transitioning from virtual learning.

“I think it’s a little tick up from students that choose to come back in person,” Bond said. “I think all year we’ve been running about 75, 25 percent. 75 in person, 25 percent virtually.”

Bond added that he’s excited to continue welcoming more students back into the classroom, and he said he is really proud of all the hard work teachers have put in this past year.

“Our teachers have worked so incredibly hard all year, balancing all the different modalities that we have for educating our children, so my hats off to our teachers. I greatly appreciate what they’ve done,” Bond said. “I can’t stress enough how appreciative I am of our staff for all their efforts this school year. It’s been quite a challenging year, and I think our staff has stepped up to the plate. I’m extremely proud.”

