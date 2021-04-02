Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
2 dead, 1 hurt after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Signs were posted from Elkton to Page County High School welcoming TR home.
After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
Greg Teele, 30, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Greg Teele
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
Marijuana possession and cultivation could be legal by July

Latest News

This August, 2020 file photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican...
Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment about governor, other female leaders
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Police lieutenant on Chauvin: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
Traffic jam eases further in Suez Canal after ship unblocked