Advertisement

Dominion filing kicks off first financial review in years

Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville
Dominion Energy office on Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville(WVIR)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia earned $26 million in excess revenue in the past four years and is seeking to reinvest that money in its offshore wind pilot project. That’s according to a filing made with state regulators this week.

The electric utility’s filing with the State Corporation Commission marked the opening step of its first full financial review since 2015.

Dominion will be opening up its books for a months-long examination of its financial position and whether adjustments to customers’ base rates are necessary. The company is also seeking an increase in its allowable profit.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Signs were posted from Elkton to Page County High School welcoming TR home.
After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams
Greg Teele, 30, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Greg Teele
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam amended legislation to accelerate the legalization of marijuana...
Marijuana possession and cultivation could be legal by July
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Floyd’s girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction

Latest News

Blue Ridge Free Clinic
New free clinic to open in Harrisonburg
Ad campaign hopes to appeal to vaccine skeptics
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC: No evidence that systems were hacked as commission investigates reports of customer information being changed
UVA Health's Seminole Square vaccination clinic
UVA Health doctors worried about a potential 4th wave of COVID-19