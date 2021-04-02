Downed power line sparks large wildfire in North Dakota
(WHSV) - North Dakota is now under a state of wildfire emergency over a fire that forced an entire town to evacuate.
Several wildfires continue to burn in the Dakotas as the area’s drought conditions worsen. This particular fire is located in western North Dakota near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Meanwhile, South Dakota has several fires going on as well with one near Rapid City still on-going.
Authorities said downed power lines sparked the fire which has burned nearly 10-thousand acres so far. The US Forest Service took stunning pictures of the wildfire near Medora.
The service said this smoke is affecting traffic on Interstate 94 in the area. Governor Doug Burgum declared statewide emergency which will allow for the National Guard helicopters to join the firefighting efforts.
Most of the Northern and Central Plains are under a Red Flag Warning as of Friday. Our area faced this a few times so far this spring but relative humidity in these areas will continue to be much lower than what we experienced. They will be below 10 percent humidity with gusty winds up to 45 mph also expected.
