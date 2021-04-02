Downed power line sparks large wildfire in North Dakota

(WHSV) - North Dakota is now under a state of wildfire emergency over a fire that forced an entire town to evacuate.

Several wildfires continue to burn in the Dakotas as the area’s drought conditions worsen. This particular fire is located in western North Dakota near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Meanwhile, South Dakota has several fires going on as well with one near Rapid City still on-going.

Authorities said downed power lines sparked the fire which has burned nearly 10-thousand acres so far. The US Forest Service took stunning pictures of the wildfire near Medora.

Now anyone in North Dakota knows im always down for a trip to Medora.... but not like this. One of my favorite places in the state was up in flames today. It really hurt to see the smoke an hour away while driving towards the fire. It was still burning when we left. #Pray4Medora pic.twitter.com/cAt6xMAI2c — Lane Henkins (@LHenkins4) April 2, 2021

The service said this smoke is affecting traffic on Interstate 94 in the area. Governor Doug Burgum declared statewide emergency which will allow for the National Guard helicopters to join the firefighting efforts.

Fire danger remains high in the northern plains, including both North and South Dakota. Check out how close these flames were to Interstate 94 near Medora, ND yesterday that forced the evacuation of several homes. Red flag warnings continue to be in place there. #NDwx pic.twitter.com/o6he17HIx2 — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 2, 2021

Most of the Northern and Central Plains are under a Red Flag Warning as of Friday. Our area faced this a few times so far this spring but relative humidity in these areas will continue to be much lower than what we experienced. They will be below 10 percent humidity with gusty winds up to 45 mph also expected.

