Health districts prepare to open vaccine eligibility by April 18

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that beginning Sunday, April 18, all Virginians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some communities will make the transition into Phase 2 sooner and will begin inviting members of the general public from the pre-registration list to appointments beginning April 4.

Moving into Phase 2 of vaccine distribution is great news, but Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD), said that does not mean that Phase 1 will be completely wrapped up. People in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c will still be prioritized.

Vaccine supply for the CSHD is increasing, and the health district is expecting Johnson and Johnson vaccines after several weeks of no shipments. Last week 6,850 vaccines were given by the health district, and next week, health district staff expect to give 12,700 shots.

Wight said CSHD staff conduct large vaccine clinics of 1,500+ people very smoothly. On the other hand, she said conducting community outreach and hosting smaller clinics is just as important to get hard-to-reach and at-risk populations vaccinated before opening up eligibility to the rest of the district’s population.

“We have vaccines. We have a date. We have a location, but we need people to be in the clinic,” Wight said. “[We’re] trying to continue to message everybody to please answer your phone when we call you and keep an eye on your email because that’s where you might get an email invite.”

Wight said staff are working to contact people in their native language and have translators available on-site.

If you haven’t already, register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov. If you’ve been patiently waiting Wight also reminds you that you can get vaccines through other partners and can find more about vaccines near you at vaccinefinder.org.

