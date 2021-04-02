Advertisement

JMU at No. 1 in FCS selection committee rankings

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team would be the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs, if the regular season ended right now.

The FCS selection committee released its current top-10 playoff rankings Thursday night on ESPNU and the Dukes were listed as the top team:

James Madison is followed in the top ten by North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Sam Houston State, North Dakota, Weber State, Delaware, VMI, UC Davis, and Murray State. JMU is currently ranked No. 1 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

JMU is 4-0 Overall and 2-0 in CAA play during the spring season but it is unknown when the Dukes will again take the field for a game. The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday that JMU’s upcoming games against Richmond and Elon are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Spiders and Phoenix. A JMU spokesperson told WHSV that James Madison is actively looking for opponents to play on April 10 and April 17.

