Staunton Shop and Dine out in Downtown returns

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Beginning on Friday, April 2, Staunton will close down Beverley Street for businesses and restaurants to provide more space to shop and dine outdoors.

“Beverley Street will close on Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October. On certain holiday weekends, as announced on the city’s website, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Cross streets will remain open,” the city stated in the press release.

The community can dine out at the following restaurants:

BLU Point Seafood Co.

The By and By

The Green Room

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Co.

101 West Bev

Clocktower Eats & Sweets

Baja Bean Co.

The Split Banana

Laughing Bird Pho

Shenandoah Pizza & Taphouse

Yelping Dog Wine

The Pampered Palate Cafe

Zynodoa

Greg Beam with the Staunton Downtown Development Association says the decision to bring back Shop and Dine Out was welcomed by the community.

“They were eager to begin again, that is why we are kicking off in April even though we know the weather could still be hit or miss for a couple of weekends. We can have wonderful weekends,” Beam explained. “Or we could have chilly weather, potentially snow flurries like we did yesterday. All and all, folks are eager to get started.”

Beam says people should enjoy Beverly Street but also enjoy neighboring areas.

“This is very helpful for everyone. We have the buy-in from all of those stakeholders that see this as a great opportunity if our community takes advantage of this,” Beam explained.

The Shop and Dine Out in Downtown event will continue every weekend from now through October. Read the full press release by clicking here.

