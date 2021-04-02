Advertisement

VEC: No evidence that systems were hacked as commission investigates reports of customer information being changed

Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission(WWBT)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission said there is no evidence that its systems were hacked or compromised as customers have reported their personal information being changed without permission.

VEC is investigating some reports from customers saying their banking information was changed without permission.

Functionality on the claims filing website has also been limited until further notice.

“We are investigating each report, but at this point, there is no evidence that our systems were compromised or hacked. Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to mitigate the potential impact from these reports,” VEC said.

VEC said there was no evidence of the systems being hacked or compromised after posts on social media were circulating with that information.

Customers can verify their banking information by calling the Voice Response System at 1-800-897-5630.

VEC is also reminding customers not to share their PIN, and that the commission will not contact anyone to update their banking information or share a PIN.

For anyone who believes they are a victim of identity theft for an unemployment insurance claim, it can be reported, HERE.

