Virginia Museum of Transportation hosting Drive-Through Easter Bunny Experience

The Easter Bunny high fives a child at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Friday.
The Easter Bunny high fives a child at the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Friday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You and your kids can enjoy Easter this weekend at the Virginia Museum of Transportation! The museum is holding a Drive-Through Easter Bunny Experience on Saturday, April 3rd, where families can drive by the museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There, kids can see the Easter Bunny, look for scavenger hunt items, and get a goody bag. Kids up to age 12 will also get a plastic egg they can turn in for free admission.

“We’ve missed having all of our events this past year. We miss having the kids here, so we wanted to have something for them. Some have just finished Spring Break, some are getting ready to go on Spring Break, and they’re ready to get out of the house,” Mendy Flynn, Director of Special Events for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

The drive-through event is $5 per car and families must stay in their cars throughout the event.

