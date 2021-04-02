WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 6
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
Tuesday, March 30
Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14
Thursday, April 1
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27
Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8
Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7
Page County 37, Luray 28
Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson 6
Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12
Wilson Memorial 41, Staunton 6
Friday, April 2
Harrisonburg at Spotswood
To see where teams stand in the latest VHSL Playoff Rankings, click here.
