WHSV EndZone Scoreboard: 2021 Spring Season - Week 6

High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.
High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football scores from Week 6 of the VHSL 2021 spring season.

Tuesday, March 30

Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14

Thursday, April 1

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27

Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8

Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7

Page County 37, Luray 28

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson 6

Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12

Wilson Memorial 41, Staunton 6

Friday, April 2

Harrisonburg at Spotswood

To see where teams stand in the latest VHSL Playoff Rankings, click here.

