WHSV EndZone Top 3 Nominees - 2021 Spring Week 6

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 6 of the 2021 spring season.

Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 6 of the 2021 spring season here:

To vote for which play you think is the best, click here and scroll down until you see the poll.

The poll remains open until 5 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.

