Central Shenandoah Health District works to break barriers in its vaccine efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District, or CHSD, moved into Phase 1c of vaccine distribution on Friday, and health districts around Virginia are working to open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16-years-old and up by April 18.

Staff with the CSHD are working to educate vulnerable communities who are hesitant about getting the vaccine.

“What we can do is continue to invite people who haven’t been vaccinated yet, and continue to have conversations about why haven’t they been vaccinated yet,” Laura Lee Wight, with the CSHD, said. “[Ask] what are their barriers, if any, and what can we do to address them.”

Wight said local organizations like Valley Program for Aging Services and the Church World Service have been vital partnerships since vaccine distribution began.

“We recognize that this can’t be just a health department only effort, and it hasn’t been from the beginning. This is a huge lift, especially with communities that might have original distrust in the government,” Wight said. “[We’re] making sure that we’re working with the organizations and the people that they already know who are those trusted messengers.”

She said staff and volunteers from these organizations and the community have helped make calls to set up registration for people in their native language. Then, the staff makes sure there are interpreters on-site at vaccine clinics, too.

Vaccine clinics are also being used to further educate people with the hopes they pass on information they learned to their loved ones.

“They probably have family members, friends, neighbors, who also want to get vaccinated or who might change their mind when they find out their friend got vaccinated and their friend is okay, so normalizing the vaccine,” Wight said.

Wight said the CSHD has been working to create mutual trust with communities and provide information without pressuring anyone to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.