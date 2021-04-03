Advertisement

Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart

By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (CNN) - A couple married 72 years reunited after COVID-19 kept them apart for about a year.

“Who’s that girl? Who’s that beautiful girl?” John Doyle asked as his wife Kay Doyle came into view.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss.

“It’s magic, it really is,” John Doyle said. “I don’t know how long it’s been.”

While the couple have had socially distant visits, but they weren’t nearly enough as the long-awaited real ones.

“Wonderful!” Kay replied when asked how it felt to see him. “I wish I could get closer to him.”

The couple will celebrate 73 years together in September. Their longtime love story has weathered some storms. During the year apart, they both got the virus and survived.

“The secret is good luck. We were lucky,” John Doyle said.

Through sickness and through health, they’ve been right there together.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
VDOT expects backups on I-81 after tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes backups on I-81
Signs were posted from Elkton to Page County High School welcoming TR home.
After 54 days in the hospital, the Valley welcomes home TR Williams

Latest News

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
A former Shenandoah Valley delegate passed away on Friday, April 2. His daughter made the...
Former valley Delegate A.R. “Pete” Giesen, Jr. passes away at age 88
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,542 on Saturday
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing after a car that crashed into a barrier on...
Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing