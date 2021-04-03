Advertisement

Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position

Thomas Farrell
Thomas Farrell(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy’s former chairman, president and chief executive officer, Thomas F. Farrell, II, died one day after stepping down from his leadership role with the company.

Dominion Energy said Farrell, 66, had been battling cancer and had taken a turn in the recent weeks.

Farrell served as chairman, president and chief executive officer from 2007 to 2020.

“Tom was a peerless mentor and outstanding leader who sought to find innovative solutions to challenges at Dominion Energy, in the utility industry and in the community he called home,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Robert M. Blue. “In his tenure at the company, Tom oversaw an era of prosperity and growth, and a long-term transformation that will have a lasting impact on clean energy development and on the health of the environment. Above all else, he loved spending time with his wife, his sons and their spouses, and his grandchildren. We will miss him greatly, and extend our deepest condolences to his loving family.”

Farrell became Dominion’s president and chief operating officer in 2004, and president and chief executive officer in 2006, and was elected chairman in 2007 - the position he held until April 1.

“During his time as CEO, he focused on growing the company’s regulated asset portfolio, building clean energy facilities, reducing pollutant emissions with a commitment to net zero emissions, improving workplace safety, promoting supplier and workplace diversity, hiring veterans, bolstering its philanthropic and community presence, and more. As a leader, he always put the well-being of employees, customers and the communities the company serves first,” Dominion Energy said.

