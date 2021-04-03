Advertisement

Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.

The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider. According to that publication, it has information from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

Facebook has been grappling with data security issues for years. In 2018, the social media giant disabled a feature that allowed users to search for one another via phone number following revelations that the political firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

In December 2019, a Ukrainian security researcher reported finding a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267 million Facebook users — nearly all U.S.-based — on the open internet. It is unclear if the current data dump is related to this database.

“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a statement. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Mother, two children dead after apparent murder-suicide in Moorefield
Courtesy Christopher Newport University
Man who rammed car into Capitol Police a former Alleghany High athlete
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Thomas Farrell
Dominion Energy leader dies day after stepping down from position
VDOT expects backups on I-81 after tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes backups on I-81

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
FAFSA website screengrab.
Fewer students are filling out the FAFSA for college aid
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Herring urges businesses to look out for fake vaccine cards
Easter Bunny hops through Dayton
Town of Dayton finds creative ways to hold holiday celebrations during the pandemic
Harrisonburg City Council tours MRRJ
Harrisonburg City Council members tour Middle River Regional Jail