Harrisonburg City Council members tour Middle River Regional Jail

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, three members of the Harrisonburg City Council toured Middle River Regional Jail.

The jail has been over capacity for years, and a proposed expansion plan would cost about $40 million.

Both state and local governments would contribution to the funding, including the City of Harrisonburg.

The proposed expansion has been met with some concerns and opposition.

The Harrisonburg City Council has made it clear in the past that they are not in favor of the expansion, but if the other jurisdictions do vote to pass the expansion, then Harrisonburg would chip in.

One of the council members on the tour was George Hirschmann.

He said something needs to be done about the overcrowding issues, but the way to do it is the question.

He said Saturday’s tour was a way to get some ideas going.

“What could be done to expedite things, to move that flow through, to help people as much as they can and to get them back out and into society or elsewhere to relieve the pressure of the facility there?” Hirschmann said.

Hirschmann said backed up court systems in the pandemic are also a problem because many in the jail are waiting for a trial or hearing.

He added that spending the collective $40 million would be tough because money is tight for many localities throughout the Valley, especially in the pandemic.

He hopes that in the coming weeks conversations and ideas will be tossed around for alternative ways to fix the overcrowding issues and make improvements in the jai without spending the $40 million.

Other Harrisonburg council members are also looking to tour the jail soon.

